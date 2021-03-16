Winfrey chooses four Marilynne Robinson novels for book club

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2015, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Marilynne Robinson visits the State Library of Iowa in the Ola Babcock Miller Building in Des Moines, Iowa. Oprah Winfrey announced Tuesday that she has selected Robinson’s acclaimed quartet of “Gilead” narratives for her next book club selection. Robinson won the Pulitzer Prize in 2005 for “Gilead,” the first of her books set in the fictional Iowa town of Gilead. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)