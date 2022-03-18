Tucson to name music hall for native daughter Linda Ronstadt

FILE - Singer and activist Linda Ronstadt, an Arizona resident, applauds a speaker as she attends a news conference at the Arizona Capitol, Thursday, April 29, 2010, in Phoenix. The Tucson Music Hall will be renamed in honor of Ronstadt, a southern Arizona native who went on to become a Grammy-winning superstar. Mayor Regina Romero announced the change on Friday, March 18, 2022. Ronstadt was one of the top performers of the 1970s and a popular singer well into the 21st century. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)