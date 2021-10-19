McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'

Meghan McCain appears at Variety's third annual "Salute to Service" celebration in New York on Nov. 6, 2019, left, and Joy Behar appears at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala in New York on Oct. 16, 2017. McCain says she decided to leave “The View” following her second day back from maternity leave in January after a comment was made by fellow panelist Behar during a political argument. The incident is one of several backstage stories in McCain's new book, “Bad Republican.” (AP Photo)