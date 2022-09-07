Trial begins in killing of Miss Sweetie Pie's grandson

A customer picks up some to go food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, center, and Montgomery's son James Timothy Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's in St. Louis on April 19, 2011. A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's” got underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James “Tim” Norman arranged his nephew's killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he took out on the victim. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)