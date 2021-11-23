Grammy facts: Blurred genre lines and a retiree revolution

This combination of photos shows a portrait of rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, left, jazz pianist Chick Corea, who died earlier this year and rapper DMX, who died earlier this year. Pop Smoke earned a posthumous Grammy nomination as a contributor on Kanye West's “Donda,” which is nominated for album of the year. Corea has four nominations this year in the jazz, Latin jazz and classical categories and DMX earned a Grammy nomination for best rap song for “Bath Salts," featuring Jay-Z and Nas, which was released after his death. (Republic Records via AP, left, and AP Photos)