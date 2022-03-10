Polish Nobel winner vying for International Booker Prize

FILE - Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk poses for a portrait after a press conference in Duesseldorf, Germany, Oct. 11, 2019. Polish Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk and Israeli novelist David Grossman are both in the running for a second time for the International Booker Prize for fiction in English translation it was announced Thursday March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)