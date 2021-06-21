Nathan Adler, jaye simpson among rising writers feted at Indigenous Voice Awards

jaye simpson poses in this undated handout photo. Nathan Niigan Noodin Adler and jaye simpson are among the emerging writers who won honours at the Indigenous Voices Awards. Organizers doled out a total of $39,000 in prizes across nine categories during an online celebration on National Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. The $5,000 prize for published poetry in English went to simpson, a two-spirit Oji-Cree writer with roots in Sapotaweyak and Skownan Cree Nation, for "it was never going to be okay," from Nightwood Editions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Divya Nanray