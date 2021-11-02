Mario Batali to face April trial in sexual misconduct case

FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charges of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court, May 24, 2019, in Boston. Batali's trial will take place on April 11, 2022. Batali pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery for allegedly forcibly kissing and groping a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)