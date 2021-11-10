EXPLAINER: Britney Spears' conservatorship, and its endgame

FILE - In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. A judge this week could end the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years. (AP Photo/File