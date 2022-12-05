'Sesame Street' mainstay Bob McGrath remembered as friendly neighbour in Saskatchewan

Bob McGrath, right, looks at the Cookie Monster as they accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for '"Sesame Street" at the Daytime Emmy Award in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 2009. McGrath, who was an original cast member of "Sesame Street," was aslo a permanent fixture on Prairie screens on Saskatchewan's annual Kinsmen Foundation fundraiser, TeleMiracle, which helps local charities and communities.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris Pizzello