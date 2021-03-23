Film on the face behind 'hacktivist' group Anonymous among Hot Docs worlds premiers

A frame from the film "The Face of Anonymous" is shown in this handout image. Film on the face behind 'hactivist' group Anonymous among world premieres in Hot Docs Lede: A film about the man behind the "hactivist" group Anonymous, and a documentary inspired by journalist Tanya Talaga's acclaimed book "Seven Fallen Feathers" are bound for this year's Hot Docs festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hot Docs festival *MANDATORY CREDIT*