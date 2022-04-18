Groundbreaking composer Harrison Birtwistle dies at 87

FILE - Composer Harrison Birtwistle, from Britain, congratulates Conductor Pierre Boulez from France and the Lucerne Festival Academy Orchestra, on Thursday, Sept 16, 2004, at the Lucerne Festival in the KKL Culture and Congress Centre in Lucerne, Switzerland. Birtwistle, widely recognized as one of Britain’s greatest contemporary composers, has died. He was 87. Birtwistle’s publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, said he died Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home in Mere, southwest England. No cause of death was given. Birtwistle created daringly experimental music that sometimes tried the patience of listeners. (AP Photo/Keystone, Sigi Tischler, File)