Court hears Josh Duggar's appeal of child porn conviction

FILE - This undated photo provided by Washington County, Ark., Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. An attorney for Duggar asked a federal appeals court panel on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, to reverse the former reality TV star's conviction for downloading child pornography, saying investigators violated his rights by seizing the phone he was using to try to call his lawyer during the search that found the images. (Washington County Detention Center via AP, File)