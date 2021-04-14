Broadway star Karen Olivo protests Scott Rudin silence

FILE - Karen Olivo arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2019, in New York. The Tony Award-winner says she won't return to "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" once it reopens, saying she's frustrated by the Broadway industry and especially the silence in the wake of revelations about the behavior of producer Scott Rudin. The musical is not produced by Rudin but Olivo in an Instagram video posted Wednesday, April 14, 2021, said she was not coming back to the show to make a stand about social justice. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)