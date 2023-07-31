In her next book 'Prequel,' Rachel Maddow will explore a WWII-era plot to overthrow US government

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Maddow’s next book will be an exploration into right-wing extremism in the U.S., including a plot to overthrow the government at the start of World War II. Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced Monday, July 31, 2023, that Maddow’s “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism” will be published Oct. 17. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)