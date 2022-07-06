Ex-'Cheer' star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos, sex

FILE - Jerry Harris talks to an actress on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. A federal judge Wednesday, July 6, 2022, sentenced Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. (AP Photo/John Locher File)