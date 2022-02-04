NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico - 50 years late

FILE — New York City Police Department detective Frank Serpico, right, sits with his attorney, Ramsey Clark, at the Knapp Commission's investigation of alleged police corruption, at a hearing in New York, Dec. 13, 1971. More than 50 years after he testified about endemic corruption in the NYPD, the department finally recognized his service and injury in the line of duty with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor. The former undercover detective, now 85, received the honor in the mail on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, the New York Daily News reported. (AP Photo/Jim Wells, File)