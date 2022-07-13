Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly back in Chicago for sex trial

FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6, 2019. The disgraced R&B star has been returned to Chicago to stand trial on federal sex charges weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a racketeering and sex trafficking conviction in New York. The 55-year-old Kelly was transferred Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from the federal jail in Brooklyn to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the Chicago Tribune reported. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)