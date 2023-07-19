Italian prosecutors open an investigation after Placebo frontman calls Meloni a fascist, reports say

FILE - Brian Molko performs with his alternative rock band Placebo of Britain in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Prosecutors in Turin, Italy, have reportedly opened an investigation after the lead singer of British band Placebo insulted Premier Giorgia Meloni during a July 11 concert, calling her a fascist and racist. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP, File)