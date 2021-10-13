Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline looms

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, university students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong. Danish artist Jens Galschioet is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong memorializing the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline loomed for its removal Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)