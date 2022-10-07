Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

FILE - Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine singing Stefania perform during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, on May 14, 2022. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday Oct. 7, 2022, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)