Podcast dramas morph to TV shows in Hollywood reappraisal

This image released by NBC shows Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp in a scene from "The Thing About Pam." Zellweger plays a Missouri woman charged with killing her best friend Betsy Faria in 2011. Faria's husband was initially convicted of the crime, with Hupp as the star witness against him, but he was exonerated in 2014. (Skip Bolen/NBC via AP)