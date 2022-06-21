Colbert says his staffers guilty of 'first-degree puppetry'

FILE - Stephen Colbert attends the 36th Annual PaleyFest "An Evening with Stephen Colbert" in Los Angeles on March 16, 2019. Colbert says that his staff members arrested at a congressional office building last week were guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry.’ His ‘Late Show’ monologue Monday was his first time addressing the Thursday incident. U.S. Capitol Police detained comics including the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)