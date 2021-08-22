Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie reopens after 6-year overhaul

Exterior view of the 'Neue Nationalgalerie' museum in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A team led by the British star architect David Chipperfield has renovated and repaired the building, which was originally built according to plans by the architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. At right is the artwork 'The Archer' by Henry Moore. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)