Officer who tackled Boston Marathon bomber retires

Retired Watertown police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese stands for a photograph, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home, in Watertown, Mass. Pugliese, who became a national hero in 2013 when he tackled one of the Boston Marathon bombers, retired on Monday, May 31, 2021, after more than 41 years on the force. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)