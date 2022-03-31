Greta Thunberg aims to drive change with ‘The Climate Book’

FILE - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks on the stage of a demonstration in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. Thunberg has compiled a handbook for tackling the world’s interconnected environmental crises, with contributions from leading scientists and writers. Publisher Penguin Random House on Thursday, March 31, 2022 says “The Climate Book” contains contributions from more than 100 academics, thinkers and campaigners. (AP Photo/Jon Super, file)