Investigation shows armed officer was hostage at home of Grammy winner who was killed by police

FILE - Nashville police gather at the scene after a Metro Nashville police officer shot and killed Grammy-winning sound engineer Mark Capps while at his home to arrest him on warrants, Jan. 5, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Newly released investigative files in the police shooting death of Capps reveal there was an armed Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officer in the home when Capps began threatening his family with guns on Jan. 5. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, File)