Women break through as World Cup play-by-play voices

Commentator Pien Meulensteen poses for a photo ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The World Cup will sound different this year. Jacqui Oatley will become the first woman play-by-play commentator for U.S. World Cup telecasts, heading one of Fox's five broadcast teams for the tournament in Qatar that opens Sunday. Pien Meulensteen, Vicki Sparks and Robyn Cowen are among the broadcasters for matches on BBC in Britain. (AP Photo/David Cliff)