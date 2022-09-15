Constipated scorpions, love at first sight inspire Ig Nobels

Eric Martinez, a graduate student in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, holds a Zimbabwean $10 trillion bill, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. Martinez, who also has a law degree from Harvard University, shared the literature Ig Nobel with Francis Mollica and Edward Gibson for analyzing what makes legal documents unnecessarily difficult to understand. The 32nd annual Ig Nobel prize ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, was for the third year in a row a prerecorded affair because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)