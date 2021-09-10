Sunil Perera, outspoken Sri Lankan singer, dies at age 68

Versatile Sri Lankan singer, musician, composer and entertainer Sunil Perera performs at a concert in Wennappuwa, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Perera entertained generations of Sri Lankans with captivating songs, but won their minds and hearts with his outspoken comments against social injustice, corruption, racism and suppression of democracy. He died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, of apparent complications from COVID-19. He was 68.(AP Photo/Jayasanka Perera)