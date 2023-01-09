Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' dominates Toronto Film Critics Association awards

TORONTO - The father-daughter drama "Aftersun" by first-time director Charlotte Wells scored big with the Toronto Film Critics Association, netting four awards including best picture.

The film was also named best feature and earned Well the best director prize and star Paul Mescal the best actor award. Best actress went to Cate Blanchett of "Tár."

Best picture runners-up include Sarah Polley's adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel "Women Talking," and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" by the film team of Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, known as The Daniels.

Best animated feature went to "Turning Red," helmed by Toronto's Domee Shi, about a Chinese-Canadian girl wrestling with puberty in 2002 Toronto.

The TFCA's marquee prize is a $100,000 cash award for best Canadian feature, to be handed out at a Toronto gala March 6. Runners-up get $5,000 each.

The TFCA says this year's nominees are "Brother," directed by Clement Virgo; "Riceboy Sleeps," directed by Anthony Shim and "Crimes of the Future," directed by David Cronenberg.

