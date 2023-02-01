'Dances With Wolves' actor to be charged with sex assault

FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse attends the South Dakota premiere of the HBO film "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on May 17, 2007, in Rapid City, S.D. Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested and raided the home of than Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor turned alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press.(Dick Kettlewell/Rapid City Journal via AP, FIle)