Mattea's slim victory: Canadian former contestants on the science of 'Jeopardy!' bets

Canadian Mattea Roach appears in an episode of Jeopardy! in a handout photo. A recent nail-biting “Jeopardy!” win for Canadian champ Mattea Roach – in which she squeezed out a victory by just $1 – is a reminder that it takes far more than just trivia smarts to dominate the game, say former Canadian contestants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jeopardy Productions, Inc. **MANDATORY CREDIT**