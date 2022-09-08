JoJo Siwa to receive Gamechanger Award from GLSEN

FILE - Jojo Siwa poses at the season three premiere of the Disney + streaming series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," in Burbank, Calif., on July 27, 2022. Siwa will be honored by the LGBTQ education group GLSEN next month for her anti-bullying and advocacy efforts. The organization says it will recognize the 19-year-old singer, dancer and content creator with its Gamechanger Award at an Oct. 14 gala. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)