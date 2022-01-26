Esi Edugyan and Omar El Akkad books among this year's Canada Reads lineup

Canada Reads panellists (left to right) journalist Christian Allaire with Michelle Good's "Five Little Indians," ecologist Suzanne Simard with Clayton Thomas-Müller's "Life in the City of Dirty Water," Malia Baker with Catherine Hernandez's "Scarborough," entrepreneur Tareq Hadhad with Omar El Akkad's "What Strange Paradise," and Olympian Mark Tewksbury with Esi Edugyan's "Washington Black, "are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC **MANDATORY CREDIT**