Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed

FILE - Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court following jailhouse death of Jeffrey Epstein, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. Britain's Prince Andrew wants a jury to decide a lawsuit against him by Giuffre—who is accusing him of sexual assault, if he can't get the case dismissed altogether. The request from his lawyers Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, was inside a formal response to the lawsuit Giuffre filed against him in August in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)