Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett reunite; Killers, Dan + Shay albums

In this combination photo, Tony Bennett, left, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles and Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York. "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" will open on Aug. 3, 2021, which is Bennett's 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5. (Photo by Jordan Strauss, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)