Judge: No 'speck' of proof in Palin's libel case against NYT

Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a forum for candidates Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. In all, 48 candidates are seeking to replace the late U.S. Rep. Don Young who died in March. The top four vote-getters from the June 11 special primary advance to the special election for the seat in August, where ranked choice voting will be used. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)