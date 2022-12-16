Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy

FILE - Angelina Jolie, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees specialenvoy, address a meeting on U.N. peacekeeping at U.N. headquarters on March 29, 2019. Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades. In a joint statement issued Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the actress and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency's special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)