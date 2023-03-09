No verdict yet in trial of XXXTentacion's accused killers

Suspected shooting accomplice Dedrick Williams enters the courtroom for the second day of jury deliberations in the XXXTentacion murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018 allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)