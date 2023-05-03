New Orleans music's old guard still star at Jazz Fest

Bass player George Porter Jr., a longtime fixture on the New Orleans music scene and a founding member of the influential funk band the Meters, poses at the Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Porter has been a regular performer at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival since it began in 1970, and is playing the festival again this year with his band, Runnin' Pardners. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)