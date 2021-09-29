From 007 to Macbeth: Daniel Craig plots return to Broadway

This combination photo shows Daniel Craig at the world premiere of the film "No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021, left, and Ruth Negga at a special screening of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2019. Craig will return to Broadway in the fall 2022 as Macbeth with Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth. “Macbeth” will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29, 2022 with an opening set for April 28. (AP Photo)