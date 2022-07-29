Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira

FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami. Spanish prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of eight years for Colombian-born pop star Shakira in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud. Shakira is charged for failing to pay 14,5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors say the singer lived in Spain for more than half of each of those years and should have therefore paid her taxes in the country. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)