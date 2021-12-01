Several TV stations pull 'Oz' show as host runs for Senate

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. TV stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland said Wednesday that they are taking down the "Dr. Oz Show," now that the show's host, Mehmet Oz, has formally become a candidate for U.S. Senate. The stations were compelled by the Federal Communications Commission's “equal time” rules that give rival candidates the ability to request matching air time. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)