Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

Dagmara Kaczmarek-Szałkow, a news presenter for TVN24, speaks during a live news broadcast in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. Poles are filling the streets of cities across Poland on Sunday evening to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the right-wing government, protests meant as a broader defense of media freedoms in a nation where democratic norms are eroding. The protests, led by anti-government groups, were called after the parliament on Friday unexpectedly passed a bill that would force Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling share of TVN, Poland’s largest television network.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)