Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire

FILE - Ozzy Osbourne, center, poses with his family, from left, daughter Aimee, wife Sharon, daughter Kelly, son Jack and his son Louis, after he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 12, 2002. Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person. Her mother, Sharon, confirms in an Instagram post that her elder daughter was one of two people who got out alive. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)