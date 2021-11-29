Lockdown-free Florida top vacation spot for holidays

Watermelon slices sit in a pitcher of ice water at a poolside cafe at the 1 Hotel South Beach, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Cooped-up tourists eager for a taste of Florida's sandy beaches, swaying palm trees and warmer climates are visiting the Sunshine State in droves, topping pre-pandemic levels in recent months. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)