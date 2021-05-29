Writer Michael Lewis' 19-year-old daughter dies in crash

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Tabitha Soren, left, and Michael Lewis arrive at the world premiere of "The Big Short" during the AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. The 19-year-old daughter of “Moneyball” author Lewis and former MTV correspondent Soren was killed in a Northern California highway crash, according to her family and authorities. Dixie Lewis was a passenger in a car driven by her friend and former Berkeley High School classmate, Ross Schultz, 20, who also died in the Tuesday afternoon, May 25, 2021, accident. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)