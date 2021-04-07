Bill Owens, uncle and musical mentor to Dolly Parton, dies

FILE - Country music legend Dolly Parton, left, stands with her uncle Bill Owens during a sneak peek preview at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on March 22, 2013. Owens, who was a mentor to his niece Dolly Parton and helped start her career in country music, has died. He was 85. Parton's publicist confirmed his death on Wednesday. (Curt Habraken/The Mountain Press via AP, File)