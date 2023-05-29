Griffin-nominated poet Susan Musgrave on what happens after the worst

Susan Musgrave is shown in a handout photo. After spending years on high alert, anticipating the worst and attempting to prevent it, Susan Musgrave is learning to live with its aftermath. The Griffin-nominated poet's husband, Stephen Reid, and younger daughter, Sophie Musgrave Reid, died within just a few years of each other, the former claimed by a lung infection and heart failure at age 68, the latter due to an overdose at 32. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-GHriffin Poetry Prize **MANDATORY CREDIT**